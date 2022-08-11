Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC) and Adventist Health announced today, Aug. 11, the approval of a non-binding letter of intent for MCMC to join Adventist Health. If finalized, MCMC would become part of Adventist Health’s Oregon Network, which includes other medical centers in Portland and Tillamook and more than 47 other clinics.

“Ultimately, we are interested in building healthcare in communities,” said Kerry Heimrich, president and CEO of Adventist Health, during a visit to MCMC Aug. 11. “We have a commitment in Oregon, we want to grow our footprint and scale in Oregon.”