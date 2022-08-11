Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC) and Adventist Health announced today, Aug. 11, the approval of a non-binding letter of intent for MCMC to join Adventist Health. If finalized, MCMC would become part of Adventist Health’s Oregon Network, which includes other medical centers in Portland and Tillamook and more than 47 other clinics.
“Ultimately, we are interested in building healthcare in communities,” said Kerry Heimrich, president and CEO of Adventist Health, during a visit to MCMC Aug. 11. “We have a commitment in Oregon, we want to grow our footprint and scale in Oregon.”
Joyce Newmyer, president of Oregon Network Adventist Health and chief people officer, noted the network is already represented in the community through a new cardiac program started in partnership with MCMC Sept. 1, 2021. “This expands on a very successful partnership. We are expanding something that is already working well,” Newmyer said.
The letter of intent begins a process of due diligence that is expected to take about three months. The process will include seeking approval from all governing boards, as well as regulatory and state reviews. The partnership is anticipated to proceed before the end of the year.
“This is great news from MCMC,” said Dennis Knox, president and CEO of MCMC. “We’re excited, our employees are excited, every person we meet here is excited.”
Heimrich echoed those sentiments after touring the medical center and related facilities. “We are thrilled to be here and meet the employees and medical staff of MCMC,” he said.
As part of the proposed agreement, Adventist Health will commit at least $100 million to finance strategic capital needs.
Both organizations have committed to exploring a shared vision for a future healthcare campus, provided such a facility was found to be financially viable. “Like any business, operations have to sustain the overhead,” Heimrich explained. “We absolutely supportive of building a new facility, but financial analysis has to demonstrate the finances of the hospital will support it.
“There is nothing I’d like more than to operate a facility that meets the needs of the community,” he added.
Unlike MCMC, Adventist Health describes itself as a “faith-inspired nonprofit” integrated health system. When asked about the differences, Heimrich said, “I’m extraordinarily proud to lead a faith-based organization. Our faith allows this to not be just a balance sheet, it’s about serving people. We welcome all people, patients and employees, from all walks of life, all faiths.
“We welcome employees from all backgrounds, including the LGBTQ community,” he added.
Adventist Health has no church directive regarding reproductive rights, he said. “Decisions on reproductive rights are a discussion between a woman and her physician.”
Newmyer added that “as a woman, and an Adventist Health employee, I’m very proud of our position on reproductive rights, which leaves women in charge of their own bodies.”
The potential affiliation underscores both Adventist Health’s and MCMC’s commitment to rural healthcare and combines the two organizations’ missions to create a more vibrant and comprehensive healthcare hub in The Dalles and the Columbia River Gorge.
“The healthcare industry has continually evolved, with rural community hospitals like ours facing the strongest headwinds,” said Robb Van Cleave, chair of the MCMC board of trustees, said in a press release. “In order to continue to meet the demands of our diverse, growing community, we have taken this important next step to explore an affiliation with Adventist Health, who shares our mission and vision and intends to help us ensure high-quality healthcare remains in this community for generations to come.”
“Adventist Health has a longstanding tradition of nonprofit, integrated healthcare that spans beyond their hospital walls,” said Paul Cardosi, M.D., co-chair of the MCMC Board of Trustees Strategic Exploration Committee. “They are dedicated to the long-term viability of their affiliated health systems, investing in their communities, employees, physicians and the services they provide. Joining Adventist Health will allow MCMC to further enhance the breadth and depth of the medical staff team, as well as expand patient services offered at MCMC today.”
As MCMC and Adventist Health continue to determine the details of a formal affiliation agreement, the following commitments have been agreed upon by both organizations.
Together MCMC and Adventist Health intend to:
• Maintain and enhance the immediate and long-term financial viability of MCMC that enables MCMC to make needed investments in the healthcare campus, technology, programs and people;
• Recruit and retain high-quality primary care and specialty care physicians and APPs;
• Position MCMC as an employer of choice for employees and clinical partner of choice for the medical staff community;
• Build upon the great work of our teams to continue to increase clinical quality of our services and programs;
• Promote and retain our team-based culture consistent with the Planetree Philosophy that celebrates our past, while building our future;
• Continue effective and efficient local governance;
• Increase health equity and equitable access to care that furthers our charitable mission;
• Promote reliability, availability and continuity of healthcare in order to meet the needs of the community;
• Broaden and deepen community support and engagement;
• Strengthen MCMC’s population health capabilities; and
• Maintain and expand access to needed services for all residents of The Dalles and the Columbia River Gorge.
•••
“The entire MCMC Leadership and Physician Leadership team is committed to ensuring the brightest possible future for healthcare in our region. In order to achieve this goal, our board has taken this important next step to explore an affiliation with Adventist Health, who has demonstrated their commitment to our future,” said Knox. “The rural health expertise of Adventist Health allows MCMC to benefit from enhancements in clinical and organizational initiatives, purchasing support, access to additional clinical and operational expertise, greater economies of scale and much more.”
While this is an important milestone for the community and the health systems, there is still more work to do in determining the specific details of a potential affiliation, and nothing changes today. As this work continues, MCMC remains focused on delivering on its mission and its commitment to provide excellent, person-centered healthcare.
“Adventist Health is excited about potentially joining with and growing MCMC’s ability to empower exceptional teams to expand high-quality services in The Dalles and the Columbia River Gorge,” said Kerry L. Heinrich, president and CEO of Adventist Health. “Both our organizations share a commitment to improving access to rural healthcare, and believe that together, we can achieve more for the benefit of patients, the community, team members and medical staff.”
The MCMC Board of Trustees worked with health care-specialized investment banking firm Juniper Advisory to review several possible health system affiliates.
