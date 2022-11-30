The Navigation Center, The Dalles

The Navigation Center, seen in an architect rendering above, will soon provide transitional tiny home housing, and a project is currently underway to purchased a local hotel for use as a more robust housing alternative. Location of the hotel has not yet been announced. 

 Contributed graphic

Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC) will be moving their shelter site to the Navigation Center on W. Seventh Street, following its construction in mid-2023. Plans are also underway to provide additional beds in a hotel renovated to provide transitional shelter, which will be able to serve families as well as individuals.

Shelter Manager Rob Mendoza and Mid-Columbia Community Action Council Executive Director Kenny LaPoint pose for a photo by the MCCAC logo on the restroom trailer at the pallet shelter.