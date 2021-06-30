There is a long, rich history behind the Hood River County Public Library, starting in 1876 when the Eliza and Georgiana Smith family arrived by steamer to help settle the area, along with 15 other determined families. Georgiana Smith worked diligently to ensure that the county library was a functioning resource for the community, long before the Carnegie building was built and dedicated as the Carnegie Library in 1913. The library was originally a department of Hood River County, but when it closed, the people of Hood River voted to privately fund the library and rename it as The Hood River County Library. (You can read more about the history behind the library at hoodriverlibrary.org/about/history-gardens.)
Let’s jump ahead 95 years and talk about the gardens created by local Master Gardener volunteers. In 2003, the county approached Hood River County Master Gardeners about beautifying a portion of the library front entrance area. I can only imagine the conversation that took place: “There’s no water! No soil! It’s a hot and dry location! It’s surrounded by concrete! Let’s do it!” Master Gardeners love a challenge!
And so the Waterwise Library Garden project began with April Lee and Lesley Haskell leading the way. Amendments were added to the soil, an irrigation system was installed, landscape boulders were brought in and a plan laid out to plant only native and/or drought tolerant perennial plants. Planning the garden in this manner would be less costly and time consuming to maintain. Once planted, the surrounding area between plants was covered with pea gravel. This practice helps in retaining moisture, keeps plant roots cool and aids in weed control. Water is a valuable commodity and planting a water wise garden in that location just made sense.
Master Gardeners originally invested in this project knowing that the community would benefit, long term, by having a garden to enjoy and learn from. All the plants in both areas have identifying markers so that anyone strolling by can learn which varieties of plants do well in a sunny, dry environment. Master Gardeners continue to maintain these two garden areas, ensuring a beautiful entrance to our library year after year.
Next time you visit the library or just pass by, see if you can find some of my favorites — Rosa Rugosa, Chamomile, Russian Sage, Liatris and Japanese Blood Grass. While you’re there, check out the shaded patio area (compliments of the Hood River Lions Club) where you can relax, enjoy the beauty of the gardens and some very cool art.
I have a feeling Georgiana Smith would be very proud of how this community continues to support not only an outstanding library, but gardens enjoyed by everyone.
If you have specific gardening or pest questions you can submit them, online, to the OSU Hood River Extension, Columbia Gorge Master Gardener’s virtual Plant Clinic at extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver or by phone at 541-386-3343 ext.38259. Remember to provide detailed plant or pest problem information, as well as your preferred method of contact. Master Gardeners are a free resource for research-based information.
