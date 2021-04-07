OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who are available to research and offer suggestions for your home gardening questions. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Hood River County Master Gardener plant clinics will be held virtually, April through October.

Kelly Sullivan

OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardener volunteers are holding virtual plant clinics through October. Pictured is Master Gardener Kelly Sullivan online with Master Gardener Margo Dameier.

Go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext 39259 and a Central Gorge Master Gardener volunteer will call you back during plant clinics on Mondays and Thursdays. You can expect to receive a reply with diagnosis and suggestions in about a week, possibly two, depending on the volume of client questions, said a press release. Common and seasonal questions are often answered more rapidly.

Central Gorge Master Gardener plant clinics are a free service offered through the OSU Hood River County Extension Service.