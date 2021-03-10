Medicare has many deadlines, and March 31 is an important deadline for two groups of people who are eligible for Medicare.
You are in one of these groups if you have a Medicare Advantage Plan, but wish to switch to a different Advantage Plan. Maybe you switched plans last fall during open enrollment, but now you discover that you don’t like the new plan. You can change Advantage plans again until March 31.
Your new plan will be effective the first day of the month after you sign up.
You are in the other group if you are eligible for Medicare, but have not signed up for it or have signed up for only part of it.
For example, perhaps you thought that paying for Medicare Part B was too expensive, but have found that paying out-of-pocket for medical care is even more expensive. You can sign up for Part B (and Part A if you need it) during the General Enrollment Period that ends on March 31. Your new Medicare will be effective on July 1.
Late enrollment penalties may apply. The more years you delay, the higher the penalties.
This does not apply to people who have been continuously covered by an employer’s group health insurance.
You can get help understanding all things Medicare by calling SHIBA (Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance) in Oregon at 800- 722-4134.
The number in Washington is 800-562-6900. Or you can call a local SHIBA counselor directly at 541-288-8341.
State Health Insurance Assistance Programs are funded nationally by the Administration for Community Living at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Washington DC. The Oregon program is administered through the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs.
