Marcee Kukal Manning was appointed the interim executive director of HAVEN From Domestic and Sexual Violence in The Dalles in October 2021, following the departure of previous executive director Tara Koch.
Details of Koch’s reason for and timing of her departure are not known. HAVEN Chairperson Leslie Wolf said she could not comment on Koch’s absence, stating the organization is prohibited by law from discussing confidential employment information.
None of HAVEN’s operations or services have changed, Wolf said, though their website has moved. The new website is havenfromdomesticviolence.org. HAVEN can also be reached on Facebook at HAVEN from Domestic and Sexual Violence, or at 541-296-1662
HAVEN provides emergency services for victims of domestic violence.
