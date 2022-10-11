An adult male was shot last night in an alley on 11th and Kelly in The Dalles, with police being called to the scene at 4:46 p.m.

The victim was shot in the lower body with a handgun and was treated on the scene and transported to Mid-Columbia Medical Center by Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, according to The Dalles Police Chief Tom Worthy. The wound was not life-threatening and the victim has likely already been discharged from the hospital, Worthy said, though that has not been confirmed.