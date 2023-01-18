Making Room needlepoint
Caprice Lawless photo

Last week covered the first five steps as you rearrange your house (and your thinking) to rent one room to your first lodger. This week the preparations continue with creating the room to rent and making room in your kitchen so you can share it.

6. Re-imagine that spare room. I have tried renting furnished and unfurnished. Furnished is the way to go. You are renting a single room, not an apartment. Lodgers won’t need as many things to move into your house. You can charge more for a furnished room. Anything you buy for it will pay dividends for years.

Making Room

Create a room that is fully furnished with coordinating rugs, lamps, bedding, and towels. You are creating a space more similar to a hotel room than to a dorm room. 