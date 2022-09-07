Columbia Gorge Community College

Bill and Corliss Marsh stand outside the new skill center at Columbia Gorge Community College, The Dalles campus. They and an anonymous donor from Hood River are working with the college to launch a major fundraising campaign in September. 

 Photo courtesy Wendy Patton

Long-time community volunteer Corliss Marsh is a successful entrepreneur who loves teaching and helping others discover the importance of education.

So does her husband Bill, which is why these two residents of The Dalles are teaming up with a Hood River resident as Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation launches a major fundraising campaign this September.