A fire burned around seven acres on the west end of Lyle Sunday afternoon, threatening multiple structures in the community, but thanks to fast-acting support by assets from Klickitat and Wasco counties as well as Washington Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service, firefighters were able to contain the spread to 100% by the evening.
The blaze prompted fire officials to announce a Level 3 evacuation for the entire community of Lyle, which was in place for up to two hours, said Lyle Fire Chief David McCune. No structures burned and no injuries were reported in connection with the fire, which was believed to have jumped to another spot, causing fire spread in two areas, McCune said.
“Lyle is extremely lucky that we had all the resources from local county districts and DNR, and that Lyle isn’t half on the ground this morning because of it,” McCune said.
The main fire had begun burning down by the Lyle sandbar at the mouth of the Klickitat River and came “within inches” of the trailer park near Third and Washington streets. Fire officials believe trees in the area burned enough embers to jump to another spot which burned near the Lyle Activity Center on Klickitat Street, McCune said.
Resources from DNR, U.S. Forest Service, Department of Fish and Wildlife, as well as county resources from Bingen, White Salmon, High Prairie, Appleton, Wahkiacus, Dallesport helped to contain the fire. Law Enforcement from both states and Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office helped to direct traffic after both lanes of SR 14 were blocked by responders. Air support dropped up to 15 buckets of water on the fire.
The owners of Lyle Cafe and of Lyle Automotive and Fuels came around during the response and manned their businesses and supported responders, making burgers and wraps for fire crews and filling up the fuel tanks of fire support vehicles — even fixing a flat tire on one of the vehicles.
The Monday after, DNR called a 10-man crew to search the grounds for any hotspots and eliminate the possibility of another burn in the area.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway through the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, with a DNR Fire Investigator supporting the mission.
