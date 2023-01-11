contributed 1.jpg

ShelterBox is an international organization whose mission is to provide emergency necessities to refugees of natural disaster and conflict. 

 Contributed photo

Dallesport resident Lora Helmer was recently inducted to ShelterBox’s Ambassador Hall of Fame for her years of service, which included raising more than $100,000 to support the organization’s mission to provide life-saving equipment to those in need living in war-torn or disaster areas.

As an ambassador volunteering with the organization since 2016, the Gorge native serves the role as an advocate in the region, traveling to attend meetings and bring awareness to people of how they can participate. She is a member of the Bingen-White Salmon Rotary Club. ShelterBox is the official project partner of Rotary International for disaster response. She also serves as a member of the organization’s Ambassador Council, which meets each month to do higher-level planning for the organization.

Lora Williams Helmer

