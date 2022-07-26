THE DALLES — The Dalles Chamber has Transient Room Tax (TRT) grants available to help local organizations and businesses with marketing and promotion of local programs and events.

TRT Grants are available to any local organization or business that is holding an event that can be proven to generate overnight lodging in the city of The Dalles, according to a chamber press release. The maximum allocation for any single event is $2,000. The Dalles Chamber has $30,000 in their tourism contract that will be invested in the community.