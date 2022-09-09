City of The Dalles police are seeking information regarding a shooting in which a man was injured that occurred in the west end of the city Friday, Sept. 9 at 8:30 a.m., according to a news release posted on the department's Facebook page. A blue truck may have been involved in the incident, a photograph of which is included in the Facebook post.
The Dalles police seeking information on Friday morning shooting
