City of The Dalles police are seeking information regarding a shooting in which a man was injured that occurred in the west end of the city Friday, Sept. 9 at 8:30 a.m., according to a news release posted on the department's Facebook page. A blue truck may have been involved in the incident, a photograph of which is included in the Facebook post.

The Dalles Police, the Oregon State Police and the Wasco County Sheriff's Department responded and found one male injured.