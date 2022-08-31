White Salmon school board

The White Salmon School Board deliberates during last Thursday’s board meeting.

 Jacob Bertram photo

The White Salmon Valley School Board is contemplating removing the community service requirement for the graduating class of 2023 and beyond.

Normally, high school seniors would be mandated per district policy to complete 40 hours of community service by the end of the year and a senior project. Should a change in policy occur, which is being recommended by White Salmon Valley Superintendent Sean McGeeney, seniors would be relieved of the responsibility to do community service.