Salvation Army in transition

Kris Harmon and Major Kelly Nolan of the Salvation Army stand for a photograph in the chapel at the Salvation Army church on E. Third Street, downtown The Dalles. The church and thrift shop in The Dalles are closing as the organization begins transitioning in The Dalles to a social services center. Mark B. Gibson photo

THE DALLES — The Salvation Army thrift store on E. Third Street, downtown The Dalles, has closed as the Salvation Army Corps begins a transition to a social services center. Church operations, held at the same location, will also end.

“It’s been exciting, it’s been challenging, it’s been chaotic,” said Kris Harmon, business manager for The Dalles location. “We’re excited to grow, improve and modernize our services,” she said. The Dalles Salvation Army will continue to provide the social services they currently provide — only the church and thrift shop will be closed, she added.