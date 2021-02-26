The Dalles — A man suspected in an armed robbery and assault in The Dalles Jan. 22 was arrested Thursday in Portland and will face charges of kidnapping, robbery and assault in the first degree. according to The Dalles Chief of Police Patrick Ashmore. All three crimes are Measure 11 offenses,
Marshall Allen Mcfarlane, 42, was arrested in Portland Thursday evening, Feb. 26.
The arrest stems from a Jan. 22, 2021 incident in the 3000 block of West 7th Street in The Dalles during which suspects entered the residence brandishing a firearm and restrained the resident, Donald Lewis, who was severely injured. Several items were stolen from his home. Officers from The Dalles Police Department responded to the incident and led the subsequent investigation.
Thursday’s arrest was the result of a Grand Jury indictment that convened on Tuesday, Feb. 24 in Wasco County.
Mcfarlane is charged with Kidnapping in the first degree (confining to injure), Robbery in the first degree (overcome armed) and Assault in the first degree (serious injury w/weapon). These three crimes are all felonies and ballot Measure 11 crimes. McFarlane is also being charged with Burglary 1, Assault 3 (aided by another),Theft 1 (aggravated), Unlawful Use of a Weapon (intent to use) and Menacing.
Detectives with The Dalles Police Department were assisted by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office during the time of Mcfarlane’s arrest, and he was taken into custody without incident. Mcfarlane was transported and lodged at the Clackamas County jail, where he is awaiting transport to NORCOR to be held on the above charges.
The Dalles Police Department has been assisted in the investigation by the Oregon State Police Crime Lab, members of Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Police/The Dalles and the Wasco County District Attorney’s Office.
“It is the responsibility of law enforcement to protect our community and thus far, this investigation is an example of collaboration, hard work, and determination to properly investigate and apprehend those who are responsible for these serious crimes,” said The Dalles Chief of Police Patrick Ashmore in a press release. The investigation is far from over, he added, and there is more investigation — and pending arrests — that need to occur to bring this case to a conclusion. “It is now the Wasco County District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement’s responsibilities to provide justice for the victim of this ruthless and horrific crime through our judicial system,” he said.
As the investigation is ongoing, no further information will be released at this time, the release stated.
Anyone with information that will assist with the investigation are encouraged to call The Dalles Police Department at 541-296-2613 or meet in person at 401 Court Street, The Dalles.
Commented