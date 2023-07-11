We live in a friendly little community. We see people we haven’t met at the store or post office and wonder, do they live here or are they just visiting?
The Glenwood Homemakers will host their first ever Meet and Greet gathering at Hoodenpyl Park in beautiful downtown Glenwood on Saturday, July 15. This is a way for all of us to meet new residents and make them feel welcome and at home in our great little community. The event will begin at 4 p.m. Hotdogs, burgers, lemonade, and utensils will be provided. Please bring a side dish or dessert to share and a lawn chair. I have a feeling this is going to be a really fun evening.
Here are a couple reminders regarding two Glenwood school summer programs that have sign-up deadlines. Summer school will start July 10. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. Lunch and transportation will be provided for the students. If you haven’t yet enrolled your child in the summer school program, it’s not too late. This program is for grades kindergarten through 8. I know the kids had a blast in the summer school program last year and this year will also be a lot of fun mixed with the learning.
Swimming Lessons at the Goldendale pool will take place July 17-28, Monday through Friday. The bus will leave the Glenwood school at 11:30 a.m. and return to the school at approximately 2:30 p.m. each day. Swimming lessons are provided free of charge to Glenwood students. Out-of-district students are welcome to join the Glenwood kids for this fun program. Cost for out-of-district is $25 each. Call Mrs. Troh at 509-364-3438 to sign your child up for this great program.
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
Commented