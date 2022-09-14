Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Campers pose on closing day, above. Throughout the two weeks of Culture Camp, activities like sewing, drumming, singing and dancing were planned to help empower youth to feel comfortable to join in their closing activity Mini Powwow.
The Johnson O’Malley (JOM) Indian Parent committee partnered with Columbia Gorge Educational Service District’s Native Education program and The Next Door, Inc.’s (TNDI) Native Supports program to offer a Native American Youth Culture Camp, which was free for youth in the Columbia River Gorge. JOM worked to build cultural youth activities and connections with youth throughout the school year and was thrilled to offer this camp to the community.
Thirty-seven Native American youth attended one or more days of the two-week camp. Youth, volunteers, and staff were welcoming to all who attended, as youth were meeting new friends from different tribes and communities for the first time. The camp also opened its door to siblings of Native American youth who are not Native American, helping to promote cultural understanding in family units.
Native American youth were provided daily opportunities to learn new skills and connect with elders. Charlieann Herkshan, from Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission, taught youth about Dream Catchers and how to make them. One youth shared that Dream Catchers have the ability “to catch bad dreams and allow us to have good ones that make us happy when we wake.”
Youth were given the opportunity to make hand drums and decorate them, were guided through how to design a ribbon skirt, and participated in singing and dancing activities planned to help empower youth to feel comfortable joining in their closing Powwow.
“These camps are important,” said Dawn LeMieux, Native Support supervisor with TNDI, “because our cultural teachers will not be around forever. It is our responsibility to pass these teachings on to our Native American youth and to empower them to feel safe, supported and valued by continuing to foster a community of belonging through gatherings and opportunities to learn.”
Columbia Gorge ESD’s Native Education program serves more than 100 youth attending Oregon School’s in Hood River, Wasco, Dufur and South Wasco.
JOM Indian Parent Committee serves as a guiding and governing board of Native Educations Native American Liaison and programs. JOM is primarily powered by parent/grandparent/family volunteers, Native education staff and TNDI Native supports team members.
TNDI’s Native Supports program helps coordinate efforts to meet the needs of Native Americans in the Columbia Gorge. For more information or to donate, visit nextdoorinc.org.
