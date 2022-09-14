Cultural Camp to Native youth 1.jpg

Campers pose on closing day, above. Throughout the two weeks of Culture Camp, activities like sewing, drumming, singing and dancing were planned to help empower youth to feel comfortable to join in their closing activity Mini Powwow.

 Contributed photo

The Johnson O’Malley (JOM) Indian Parent committee partnered with Columbia Gorge Educational Service District’s Native Education program and The Next Door, Inc.’s (TNDI) Native Supports program to offer a Native American Youth Culture Camp, which was free for youth in the Columbia River Gorge. JOM worked to build cultural youth activities and connections with youth throughout the school year and was thrilled to offer this camp to the community.

Thirty-seven Native American youth attended one or more days of the two-week camp. Youth, volunteers, and staff were welcoming to all who attended, as youth were meeting new friends from different tribes and communities for the first time. The camp also opened its door to siblings of Native American youth who are not Native American, helping to promote cultural understanding in family units.

Cultural Camp to Native youth 2.jpg

Youth were given the opportunity to make and decorate hand drums during camp. This photo shows youth as they work to decide on what they should draw and paint on their drums.