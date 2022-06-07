LEWISBURG, W.VA. — Noel Elizabeth Mellor, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree on May 28.
While at WVSOM, Mellor received the U.S. Navy Health Professions Scholarship, Military Graduate Recognition and silver T.O.U.C.H. (Translating Osteopathic Understanding Into Community Health) recognition for community service.
Mellor earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in chemistry from the College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio, in 2015. She is a 2011 graduate of Hood River Valley High School in Hood River.
Mellor is the daughter of Stephen E. Mellor of Hood River.
She plans to enter a family medicine residency at Naval Hospital Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Fla.
