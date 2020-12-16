A unique pop-up holiday cooperative is in place in Bingen, at 115 W. Steuben Ave.
Entrepreneur and dance instructor Sarah Mains and her sister, Lisa, invited more than 30 local artists to present their creations at The Bazaar, which opened in early December.
The previously-vacant commercial space is large enough that all the tables and booths are spread out. Shoppers, while required to masks, can enjoy adequate social distancing.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, through Dec. 24; watch The Bazaar Facebook page for updates on hours. Mains said she is hoping to continue to operate the spacious room next year as a dance studio and community space.
The Bazaar gives the artists — some new and some established — a collective place to sell their wares. Main said several had never shown in a gallery setting before and the opportunity motivated them to come up with new packaging and presentation materials. Select vendors are taking turns giving talks on their products or services, including a recent presentation by herbal tincture maker Heath Kowalewski.
These are the artists and crafters at The Bazaar:
- Adam Hyde, Broad Fork Farm, compote tea and hand carved slingshots
- Archer Mayo, sculpture
- Calley Lovett, Scry Eye Photography, prints and ornaments
- Chelan Harkin, Soul Fruit, beeswax candles
- Chris Pate, wood-fired ceramics
- Erik Tandberg Photography, artistic nudes
- Genevieve Krause, watercolor and paper art
- Heath Kowalewski, Scattered Seed herbals tinctures
- Hannalies Bosman, small batch knits hats and scarfs
- Inez Coppola, Embodied Spiri, essences, jewelry, prints
- Jared Seay, Wild Domestics Pottery
- Jazmin Roberts Kanso, Collective Homegoods and Apparel
- Jen Goff, Takara Jewelry
- Jennifer Wykstra, JW Gorge Flower Forager, wreaths
- James Diem Ceramics
- Joanna Matson, ZV Botanicals, CBD botanicals
- Julie Yanko, Sacred Geometry, acrylic on wood
- Kathryn Eagan, Behold Life Packs, handwoven backpacks
- Kim Lindemyer, Divine Juju, jewelry and prints
- Kristine Pollard, fiber art weavings
- Kyla Feinberg, Zen Lotus Design Jewelry
- La Laurrien, Culture Seed, pottery
- Lorene Flaming, Distant Mountain, vintage kimonos
- Madison Hayashi, leather jewelry, apparel, wallets
- Magdalena Pink, acrylic
- Pamela Larsen, Dragonfly Arts cards, prints
- Rebecca Bashara, jewelry
- Sam Bauc, Offbeat Abstractions, hand dyed tea towels, apparel
- Sandra Sanchez, Palacios Wood Creations woodwork and design
- Tiffany Meligan, Tea Lyn’s Tea, candles, stocking stuffers
- Sofia Ravens, Wild Goddess Wisdom prints, jewelry
- William Myers, Culture Seed glass hangings
- Wyld Lee, Wyld Lee Tarot Elixirs
Commented