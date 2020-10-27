The LINK Public Transportation has an additional bus route serving key stops in The Dalles, circling the city on a one-hour loop Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Riders can get on stops at The Dalles Transit Center, Seufert Park, Water’s Edge, East 12th Street and Dry Hollow Road, Mid-Columbia Medical Center, East 11th Street and Kelly Avenue, Veterans’ Service Office downtown, and Klindt Drive at the Port of The Dalles. Rides on the route are $1.50 each way
The bus operates along a route with a regular schedule, but is called a “deviated” fixed route because it can also leave the route to accommodate requests for “off-route” drop-offs or pick-ups. The number of deviations per loop is limited and must be scheduled in advance by calling The LINK at 541-296-7595. Only deviations within 1/4 mile of the route are allowed. Time is built into the schedule to allow for deviations. This means the bus may get to the stops earlier than the scheduled time if there are no deviations, but the bus will not leave that stop until the time posted in the schedule.
The LINK Public Transportation is operated by Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD). Information about The LINK can be found at mcedd.org/link or by calling 541-296-7595.
