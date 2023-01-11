THE DALLES — Last Stop Saloon has welcomed Justin Moore as its executive chef. Moore was the executive chef at Baldwin Saloon and brings 18 years of experience to Last Stop Saloon.
“Justin has a wealth of knowledge in all aspects of the kitchen,” said owner Todd Carpenter. “His energy and drive will take our Last Stop team to the next level as we finish our expansion next door this spring.”
Moore and his wife, Kailah, have made their home in the Gorge for more than 20 years. He is passionate about creating food with explosions of flavor that are nostalgic of down-home hearty meals, said a Last Stop press release.
Last Stop Saloon is a family restaurant and bar located in historic downtown The Dalles. The Last Stop Hotel & Saloon was established in 1898 and been home to many bars and restaurants over the years as well as a hotel — and maybe even a brothel or “place of negotiable affection,” said a press release.
The building has been called the “Hotel Albert,” and has been occupied by the Citizens National Bank and the French & Community Bank. The hotel also had a first-class grill in the early 1900s and at one time was the home of the “Celilo Room,” a private bar.
The saloon has been remodeled, taking care to highlight the external features of the building and keeping intact architectural design elements that were hidden by years of reconstruction and use.
In 2022, Last Stop Saloon was voted “Best in the Gorge” for overall restaurant and sports bar as well as bartender.
