Mile Marker 28 fire

A firefighter works on the Mile Marker 28 fire near Goldendale in July 2014. Klickitat PUD has reached a settlement regarding claims surrounding the fire.

 Photo file Andrew Christiansen

GOLDENDALE — On July 14, Klickitat PUD announced it had reached a settlement agreement with the United States resolving the government’s claims arising out of the Mile Marker 28 fire.

The fire began on July 24, 2013, near Mile Marker 28 on U.S. Highway 97 in the Simcoe Mountains northeast of Goldendale. The parties disputed the cause of the fire, with Klickitat PUD maintaining that a logging company operating on the Yakama Reservation under the supervision of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs felled a tree on the utility’s distribution line, which the government had failed to mark.