air quality alert

The air quality is anticipated to be moderate to unhealthy in parts of the Gorge.

GOLDENDALE — The air quality in Klickitat County is predicted to be moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups this Labor Day weekend. Air quality is likely to be the poorest in the morning and evening periods of the day, with conditions expected to clear up early next week. The latest smoke and wildfire information can be found here: https://wasmoke.blogspot.com/.

The Klickitat County Health Department is encouraging residents to monitor air quality conditions this weekend.