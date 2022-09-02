GOLDENDALE — The air quality in Klickitat County is predicted to be moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups this Labor Day weekend. Air quality is likely to be the poorest in the morning and evening periods of the day, with conditions expected to clear up early next week. The latest smoke and wildfire information can be found here: https://wasmoke.blogspot.com/.
The Klickitat County Health Department is encouraging residents to monitor air quality conditions this weekend.
Individuals may experience breathing problems or have worsened symptoms of existing asthma or lung disease. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, asthma, diabetes, infants, children, older adults, pregnant women, or those who have had a stroke. These people should limit time spent outdoors. Excessive heat may make these conditions worse.
Adverse symptoms may include dizziness, headache, difficulty breathing, coughing, excessive phlegm, and nausea. For specific medical advice please contact your healthcare provider.
