Alicia Ramirez

WHITE SALMON — As a child growing up in Mexico, one of Alicia Ramirez’s dreams was simply to be able to graduate from high school. Today, she works for The Next Door, is on the Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) board, and celebrates as her oldest son recently graduated with honors and is the first to go to college.

At 13 years old, her dream of education was out of reach. Helping support her family was a priority. Her job came first. When she could attend school, she didn’t learn much. With troubles at home, she couldn’t concentrate and didn’t have time to do any homework.

The Ramirez family

The Ramirez family are, left to right, Roy, Phillip, Alicia, Ezekiel, and Leonardo.