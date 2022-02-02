Hood River County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Michael Snell, a 30-year-old Illinois man, died in a skiing accident at Mt. Hood Meadows Sunday morning, Jan. 30.
Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Patrol responded to a report of a skiing accident on Four Bowl, an advanced trail, shortly after lifts opened at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Officials believe Snell lost control on the Ridge Run trail before going off trail and crashing into a tree, then sliding down the Four Bowl trail.
Snell was transported to the Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital Mountain Clinic, but attempts to revive him at the scene, in transport and at the clinic were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the medical center.
Snell had been living in The Dalles for a work project.
