The Oregon Department of Education (ODOT) awarded Hood River County School District (HRCSD) a Safe Routes to School education (non-infrastructure) grant for the federal fiscal years of 2023 and 2024. The total award amount over this two-year period is $100,000 plus up to $50,000 toward help from a consultant paid by ODOT.
According to ODOT, Safe Routes to School refers to efforts that improve, educate, or encourage children safely walking (by foot or mobility device) or biking to school. ODOT has two main types of Safe Routes to School programs: Construction and Education and technical assistance. Construction programs focus on making sure safe walking and biking routes exist through investments in crossings, sidewalks, and bike lanes. Education programs focus on education and outreach to assure awareness and safe use of walking and biking routes.
HRCSD submitted an application in its effort toward investing in education programming to make it safer for students to walk, roll, and ride transit to and from school in Hood River County. Over the next few months, ODOT and HRCSD will work together to develop a plan.
As ODOT and HRCSD begin plan development, it will involve stakeholders and inform them about the process.
