Hood River Valley Adult Center Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels needs your help providing support to seniors in Hood River County with hot, nutritious meals.
One in six seniors struggles with hunger. They are left behind, alone and hungry, struggling to stay independent and healthy. Meals on Wheels delivers the support that keeps seniors in their own homes, where they want to be:
$35 provides 7 meals
$70 provides 14 meals
$140 provides 150 meals
$840 provides 900 meals
$1,680 provides 1,800 meals
Are you a business looking at ways to help support Hood River Valley Meals on Wheels? Call 541-386-2060.
Hood River Valley Adult Center is a non-profit 501c3, which means donations are tax deductible.
