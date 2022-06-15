The Hood River Rotary awarded 12 high school seniors scholarships totaling $38,200 at The Best Western Plus Hood River Inn on June 2. Hood River Rotary raises the money for scholarships for local high school seniors that will be attending college primarily through their annual fall golf tournament, a rose sale every spring, and the Mt. Hood Meadows/Rotary Ski Night in January.
“The committee receives applicants each year and requires the rotary scholarship members to review, without identification, the applicants until awarded,” said a press release.
Pictured above are, left to right, Ken Apland, Rotary Scholarship committee chair; Genaro Martinez (University of Oregon); Cole Duckwall (Oregon State); Ryles Buckley (Santa Barbara City College); Kaelen Kenna (University of Vermont); Marisa Rigert (University of Utah); Sarah Arpag (Linfield College); Sandra Castillo Palacios (Oregon State); Cristal Sarai Meza (University of Oregon); Clyde Robert Rowan IV (George Fox University); and Susan Frost, Hood River Rotary President.
Not pictured are Augustina Decker (Airforce Academy); Julia Olsen (University of San Francisco); Campbell Roediger (Fordham University in New York City); Abigail Rankin (Columbia College in Chicago); and Raul Toledo. Toledo received the Ford Family Scholarship and therefore was required to rescind the Rotary scholarship.
