Hood River Garbage and Recycling approved for average 7.37% rate increase
By Noah Noteboom, Columbia Gorge News
HOOD RIVER — Waste Connections, with Hood River Garbage and Recycling, was approved for a 7.37% price increase for customers in Hood River County set to take effect on Jan. 1. On Nov. 21, District Manager Jim Winterbottom presented Hood River County commissioners with figures that show increases in expenses and losses of revenue from garbage and recycling collections.
Winterbottom said Hood River Garbage uses the Consumer Pricing Index (CPI) for the Standard Metropolitan Statistical Area to benchmark potential changes in operational costs. Increases include wage rates, fuel and oil expenses along with truck and equipment repairs. He said that in September 2021, Hood River Garbage would receive $135 for every ton of cardboard brought to the Central Transfer and Recycle Center in Vancouver, but today, it isn't generating any revenue.
“We are hoping this trend will end soon, but as of now we are still hopeful,” said Winterbottom.
Customers with a traditional 32-gallon garbage receptacle will see a monthly increase of $1.68, or $0.38 per pickup. Rural customers will see a slightly lower increase at an additional $0.36 per pickup.
Commercial dumpsters will increase $10.32 for once a week service.
Commissioner Arthur Babitz provided his input on the rate increases.
“I wish we didn’t have inflation, but we do,” said Babitz. “It’s clear expenses have gone up. Everything we do that increases the cost of living in a house will be problematic, but I don’t think we have a choice.”
The Dalles to increase garbage rates by 7.37%
By Alana Lackner, Columbia Gorge News
Garbage pickup and disposal costs in The Dalles will increase an average of 7.37% following a rate increase approved by The Dalles City Council at their regular meeting Monday.
Beginning Jan. 1, weekly pickup of a residential 32-gallon garbage container will increase $1.43 a month, from $19.36 to $20.79, and a 90-gallon roll cart will increase from $28.51 to $30.62.
At the last council meeting on Nov. 14, The Dalles Disposal District Manager Jim Winterbottom said the 7.37% increase was based on 85% of the Portland Consumer Price Index, and matches the percentage increase in dumping fees at the Wasco County Landfill.
According to City Manager Matthew Klebes, city staff met with Winterbottom in the weeks between the two meetings to review The Dalles Disposal financials and supporting documents related to the request. Staff also looked at comparables from other communities, Klebes said.
“Some of our neighboring communities, such as Hood River and Wasco County, have received a similar rate increase,” Klebes said of the findings. “This rate increase received a positive recommendation from the solid waste advisory committee to the Wasco County Board of County Commissioners.”
Based on what staff learned, Klebes said they made the recommendation that councilors vote to approve the rate increase, which they did unanimously.
Commented