Hood River — The Hood River County Commissioners are mulling additions to the county zoning ordinance that could extend timelines for some land-use permits, while curtailing the number of extensions that could be allowed for developers to complete projects.
While most land-use permits would be limited to six years under the new proposed rules, the ordinance could allow an additional extension in extraordinary circumstances, such as delays in obtaining state or federal permits.
Currently, the county’s process allows an indefinite number of extensions to complete a project, giving developers time to address unforeseen environmental, community or even their own appeals, some of which can take years.
The new rules aim to clarify the process for developers and for staff as they consider requests to extend a permit, according to Eric Walker, director of the county’s community development department.
As proposed, the initial approval and extension time period would begin when all appeals are finished. If projects are not completed in time, the developer would have to reapply for their permit.
The current proposal was prompted in part by appeals surrounding the Apollo Land Holdings’ DeeTour Amphitheater and Hotel project, beginning in 2013. Part of that project was denied by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals and returned to the county for revision. Other lengthy projects mentioned at the April 19 Hood River County Commission meeting included Walmart’s expansion project in the City of Hood River, which spanned more than 20 years.
In March 10 public comments to the county’s Planning Commission, Hood River resident Bonnie New endorsed limits on extended permits, suggesting the lack of limits is counterproductive. “Repeated and repeated and repeated extensions … waste county staff time and resources at a level that angers us county taxpayers,” she said. Heather Staten, of Thrive Hood River, a local land-use advocacy group, said that the group appealed the DeeTour project after the county approved the fourth permit extension.
Although they agreed that clarity in the permitting process is warranted, not all commissioners agreed with the proposed time limits recommended by the Planning Commission.
Commissioner Karen Joplin said she felt some of the ordinance changes seemed “agenda-driven” to slow projects or stop development. Commissioner Bob Benton pointed out that limiting the process to six years favors large corporations that can afford to re-apply and supported the timeclock for permits that start after the last appeal. Benton also cited a potential conflict of interest, as he is among local investors in the DeeTour/Apollo project.
Changes proposed to five articles in the County Zoning Ordinance impact development rules for projects outside of farm and forest zones by extending initial approval periods up to four years, affecting subdivisions, property line adjustments, and bed and breakfast facilities. New rules set to be adopted in the farm and forest zones, including dwelling permits, follow state guidelines which in some cases allow less time for completion than the county allows.
Once staff updates the ordinance, the commissioners will hold another work session to consider it for inclusion in the new ordinance, tentatively set for May 17.
A copy of the proposal is on the county’s website, in the Board of Commissioner’s April 19 meeting packet.
Commented