Noah Noteboom photo

HOOD RIVER — The City of Hood River approved their annual fee rate schedule for Fiscal Year 2023-24. Fees are adjusted annually as part of the city’s budgeting process. Newly hired Finance Director Christopher Longinetti presented to the council and answered questions from council.

Parking permit increases were adjusted outside of current inflation rates. When the city adopted Resolution 2020-01 they incorporated the “85% Rule” which is an operating principle and parking industry standard.