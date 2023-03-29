HOOD RIVER — The City of Hood River approved their annual fee rate schedule for Fiscal Year 2023-24. Fees are adjusted annually as part of the city’s budgeting process. Newly hired Finance Director Christopher Longinetti presented to the council and answered questions from council.
Parking permit increases were adjusted outside of current inflation rates. When the city adopted Resolution 2020-01 they incorporated the “85% Rule” which is an operating principle and parking industry standard.
“If parking lots are at 85% occupancy, then the city would pursue more aggressive parking pricing,” said Longinetti.
With monthly parking permits at the Cascade, Front and State Street Lots sold out, the city has authorized a monthly fee increase of five dollars from $50 to $55. Hourly meter costs remain unchanged at one dollar per hour. Utility rates are also scheduled to increase, with industrial users bearing a larger price hike than residential customers.
On March 13, the Hood River City Council voted to extend the Purchase Option Agreement with Community Development Partners (CDP) and Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation (CCHC) for the 780 Rand Road affordable housing project. The current agreement won’t expire until Nov. 2023, but in order to qualify for the State of Oregon Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT) Rental program the project must demonstrate control over the site through the end of December 2023.
In September 2022, CDP addressed the city council explaining why their 2022 LIFT application was denied funding. The project was also unsuccessful in receiving tax credits through the Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) program.
The Dee Bridge Hydroelectric Project has entered the second and final phase. The project is a 115-kilowatt conduit hydroelectric turbine generation system located at the intersection of Punchbowl and Lost Lake Road. The proposed work will lessen the pressure on potable water pipes and generate renewable hydroelectric power. Through an agreement with Pacificorp, once completed the project will generate revenue.
NLine Energy was the only respondent to a Request For Proposals for design and construction. The two sides agreed on a contract in November 2021, which stated NLine will complete Phase 1 for no more than $120,500. The goal of Phase 1 was to finish 50 percent of design work and resolve any feasibility issues. By minimizing any further financial burden the project will work to approve the water right of way by the Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) and the Pacific Corp interconnection agreement, finalizing the financial projections, negotiating private property easements and the completion of a Pressure Surge Analysis to make sure the City’s water lines are safe.
City councilors authorized the scope of work for Phase 2 for an amount not to exceed $239,946.
