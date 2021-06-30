Land managers around the Pacific Northwest are preparing for what could be another tough year for wildfires. With all of the six counties that make up the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Gorge in a state of drought — and with most of the Scenic Area categorized as in a state of moderate, severe or extreme by the U.S. Drought Monitor — extra care is called for as we approach the July 4 weekend.
In advance of the holiday weekend, Friends of the Columbia Gorge Executive Director Kevin Gorman, in a blog post, urged the public to celebrate responsibly in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area and around the Pacific Northwest:
“As the climate changes, it is critical that all of us — Scenic Area county residents, tourists, campers, and day-hikers alike — take extreme care and act as responsible stewards for our public lands in the Columbia Gorge. Forests are no place for fireworks and in fact are illegal on federal and state public lands.
“Be sure to follow all local advisories, and if campfires are allowed by local land managers, never leave a campfire unattended. And if you do hit the trails, please follow all trail closures and advisories, staying on official trails, packing out any trash with you, being courteous and considerate of others on the trail and those who live in nearby Gorge communities by observing parking restrictions.
“With our world finally opening back up, all of us are eager to enjoy the best of what the Pacific Northwest offers. But please remember that one careless action can turn an enjoyable outing into a deadly situation. Please keep fire out of your holiday plans in our great outdoors.”
Read Gorman’s full blog post at gorgefriends.org/newsroom/blog/2021-06-24/heat-waves-fireworks-forests-dont-mix.html.
