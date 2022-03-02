THE DALLES — Sandra Harris has been named human resources director for the North Wasco County School District 21 (District). Harris has been principal at The Dalles Middle School since 2015 and will take on her new role in July.
Harris has worked as a middle school Teacher, dean of students, principal and administrator giving her a unique insight into the challenges faced by both teaching staff and district administrators, according to a press release from the district.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time as principal, but I am excited to help support the bigger picture and help build those relationships between our staff and the long term goals of the district,” Harris said.
The district has recently begun the strategic planning process to help define the vision, priorities and goals for the coming years and Harris will play an integral role that, the release stated.
Harris holds a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education from Western Oregon State College and a Master’s in Mathematics from Portland State University, as well as human resources course work through the Oregon School Personnel Association. She received her Professional Administrators License from Lewis and Clark College in 2006.
Among her new duties, Harris will be responsible for recruitment, training and employee development, labor relations, teacher licensing and contract management. She will also serve as the Title IX Director and Title II (ADA) Coordinator for the district.
