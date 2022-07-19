Laurene Contreras

1. What makes you a good candidate to represent Washington’s 14th District?
I will represent the 14th District by supporting issues and concerns that impact our families, health, income and safety. There is always room for improvement and together we can make positive change.
2. A lack of affordable housing is a community concern throughout Klickitat County. What role do you believe the state is able to play in finding solutions, and what solutions do you support?
Housing is a big concern throughput the entire 14th District. I will work with all legislators to help improve local affordable housing opportunities.
3. Do you support the growth of the renewable energy industry in the 14th District? Why or why not?
I support renewable energy as long as it is done to the best standards that protect natural resources, protect culturally significant areas and maintain the needs of our communities.
4. What are the greatest challenges the state of Washington faces going forward?
The greatest challenges that we need to find a balance for is increasing law enforcement so that our communities are safe. Improved judicial processes are needed that hold individual accountable for their actions. Continued improvements are required to improve housing and assist the growing numbers of homelessness. All levels of healthcare are necessary to assist and improve quality of life for all health needs, including mental health services for recovering addicts. Our citizens need to find relief from taxation so that our communities can recoup from lost business opportunities. During the COVID-19 pandemic small businesses were impacted. District 14 needs assistance and support for economic growth and by supporting local small businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.