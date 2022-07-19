JoAnne Chambers

1. What makes you a good candidate for the office of Klickitat County Auditor?
Subscribe to the Columbia Gorge News for access to our print, web, and e-edition products.
1. What makes you a good candidate for the office of Klickitat County Auditor?
I have experience in Accounting, Auditing as well as Law Enforcement. This combination of experience fits the Auditor position.
I have 30 years experience Investigative/Forensic/Bank Auditing, 28 years experience in Law Enforcement and more than 20 years as a Certified Fraud Examiner.
I have a BS Degree in Accounting.
2. What goals do you have for this office, and how do you plan to accomplish them?
I plan to lead an Auditor Team that is friendly and efficient. There are many citizens who told me they go out of the county to complete their business due to past experiences. This is revenue we need for Klickitat County. We have limited revenue and cannot afford to lose any revenue.
I plan to streamline the processes and cross train employees to make sure more employees are available to assist.
Customer service needs to be improved. Packets for each process should be created and available online. People can print out and complete records that will increase efficiency when they enter the office.
3. How will you maximize voter and voting security as well as voting access?
The election process is good and secure. However, it is the Auditor’s duty to document the process and security so there will not be any concerns from the voting public. It is good for the public to question the process and also should receive answers to their questions. I will listen to the voter’s concerns. There may be concerns with elderly getting their ballots to the box.
4. How would you determine success in this role?
A friendly workplace will end the high turnover. Smiles in the office is a good sign. Also, discussions with the public that satisfy their questions and concerns will gain the voters trust that has been in a steady decline. Customers leaving the office with a smile is always positive.
A clean audit will show the professional and accurate accounting as well as compliance. The customer’s comments will let us know when we are a success.
