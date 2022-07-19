Chris Corry

1. What makes you a good candidate to represent Washington’s 14th District?

I am a strong advocate for the 14th district in Olympia. From the Yakima Valley to the Columbia River, our district spans vast agricultural areas while also being home to higher education, manufacturing, transportation, construction, and many other supportive commerce industries. My goal is to protect the values of Central Washington to keep it strong for generations to come. I believe in respecting the Constitution, limited government, lower taxes, and personal accountability.