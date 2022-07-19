Brad Klippert

1. Why did you choose to run for office?
I chose to run for Washington’s 4th Congressional seat because the incumbent voted to impeach President Trump, which was completely unacceptable to me a Conservative Republican who has served in the Washington State House of Representatives for the last 7 terms, this being my 14th year in that position.
2. What priorities would you focus on if elected?
If I were elected the serve in Washington’s 4th Congressional seat, my priorities would include:
1. Increasing Energy Production and decreasing the Inflation Rate.
2. Securing our U.S. borders and protecting U.S. Sovereignty.
3. Supporting, empowering, and strengthening our Military. “Peace through Strength!” “Protecting our Constitution against ALL enemies foreign and domestic!” Warriors not Woke!
4. Continuing to establish, protect and support our “Rule of Law,” Public Safety and our Law Enforcement Officers!
5. Protect our Dams, Agriculture, Property Rights, and Individual Liberties.
3. A lack of affordable housing is a community concern throughout Klickitat County. What can Congress do to mitigate this issue and what solutions do you support?
One of the things Congress can do to mitigate the lack of affordable housing is to:
a. Open our forests once again to responsible forest management and timber harvest. The day that the “Spotted Owl” became an “endangered species” thousands of Washington state citizens involved in the timber industry lost their jobs. Many sawmills/businesses were forced to close their doors and the price of lumber/building a home continues to go up! Responsible forest management would not only bring down the price of lumber/building a home, it would also decrease forest wildfires.
b. Deregulation, which would be a large part of proper forest management, would also go a long way to bringing down the price of building affordable housing. The outrageous number of government regulations are choking our potential to bring down the price of building affordable housing!
c. Although it is a state issue more than a federal issue, affordable land needs to be available. The Growth Management Act isn’t helping that issue one little bit, and although we tried to get some fixes to that in the state legislature unsuccessfully this year, as stated before release of some federal lands for private use could be helpful in this area!
4. Klickitat County has seen its share of impacts from climate change, ranging from wildfires and heatwaves to hazardous air quality. What measures do you support to mitigate the effects of climate change?
I believe in working towards clean air and clean water for all of God’s creatures; but as a God fearing, Bible believing, Christian man, I believe God controls the climate not man. In the last couple of years, it is true we have seen some hot dry summers, but we have also seen some record snow falls in Washington State; and the “Antarctic interior posts coldest April-to-September on record… It was also the station’s second coldest winter (June, July and August) on record.”
