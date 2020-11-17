Oregon will restrict or close many businesses, curtail activities and put a six-person limit on gatherings, including Thanksgiving, under a statewide “Two-Week Freeze” starting Wednesday in an effort to stem rising COVID-19 infection rates, Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday.
“These risk reduction measures are critical,” Brown said.
The executive order comes as Oregon reported 1,076 new cases, a day after a record-smashing 1,122 case. Today, seven deaths were reported.
The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 303, the first time the state has breached the 300-patient mark since the pandemic crisis hit Oregon in February.
Without a drop in infection rates, medical facilities will be strained beyond capacity.
“The last thing you want to hear is the ambulance has no place to go,” Brown said. “The dreaded winter surge is here.
“Despite enduring two previous spikes in the spring and late summer, the current rise may be more challenging.
“Like it or not, we might be facing the roughest days of the pandemic,” Brown said.
Brown said she was telling individual Oregonians to limit social events to six people and that she had ordered the Oregon State Police to begin working with local law enforcement to limit social gatherings and use their discretion to enforce as citation, fine or arrest of a Class C Misdemeanor.
Brown had said earlier this summer that she would not be “the party police” and send officers to private gatherings to enforce limit. That’s no longer the policy, she said.
“Unfortunately, we have no other option,” Brown said.
Currently, one infected person is spreading the disease to 1.5 people. COVID-19 tests are coming back at a level of 11.9 percent positive. A rate above 5 percent indicates a rise in the number of people who will get ill.
For businesses, activities and groups that do not fall under the new restrictions, The Oregon Health Authority will issue additional guidance within the next week.
