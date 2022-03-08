Columbia Gorge Women’s Action Network organized a rally in support of Ukraine on March 5 in downtown Hood River.

CGWAN Ukraine rally March 5

Columbia Gorge Women’s Action Network organized a rally in support of Ukraine on March 5 in downtown Hood River.
CGWAN Ukraine rally March 5

Lynn Mason and Gabrielle Gilbert at Columbia Gorge Women’s Action Network's rally in support of Ukraine on March 5 in downtown Hood River.
CGWAN Ukraine rally March 5

Matthias Baum at Columbia Gorge Women’s Action Network's rally in support of Ukraine on March 5 in downtown Hood River.