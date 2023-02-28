02-11-23_1.jpg

Gorge Roller Derby celebrates their first home bout in three years.

 Laurel Brown photo

WHITE SALMON — Gorge Roller Derby hosted its first home bout in three years on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Columbia High School in White Salmon.

The “Save Our Schools” fundraiser was a huge success with enough viewers in attendance to fill the stands. Volunteers explained that 75% of ticket sales and 100% of raffle sales were donated to White Salmon Valley Education Foundation.

02-11-23_3.jpg

Members of Gorge Roller Derby try to hold off the opposite’s team jammer. The jammer, whose helmet is always marked with a star, tries to get through the opposite team’s defense so they can score.