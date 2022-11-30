Immersion Research TheWelds.jpg

Kara and John Weld at their Immersion Research location in Hood River. IR was founded by the Welds in 1997 in Confluence, Penn. John’s interest in creating top-of-the-line kayak gear with Kara’s professional kayaking career helped jump start Immersion Research.

Winter is prime whitewater kayak season

HOOD RIVER — The Columbia River Gorge is a mecca for recreation sports like skiing and snowboarding, but few are aware that the Gorge is also known as one of the premiere spots for whitewater kayaking in the world. Co-founders of Immersion Research, John and Kara Weld, are revolutionizing kayaking, one stitch at a time. Their downtown Hood River store attracts some of the greatest from around the world.

Immersion Research wants to create gear that can be easily repaired, so they make early every article of clothing and kayak gear by hand. The company moved from White Salmon, Wash. when the opportunity arose to have a bigger shop.
Behind the scenes of the 4,000 square foot Immersion Research location in downtown Hood River.
Testing a new line of seam tape to prevent water from seeping into the gear. 
A specific type of sewing machine is used to stitch handles onto what will become a dry bag when work is finished. 