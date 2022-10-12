HR_BestieBowls08.jpg

Erin Moore, left, and Dan Loop, right, are co-owners of Bestie Bowls, an Asian-style food truck on the Heights in Hood River. 

 Noah Noteboom photo

HOOD RIVER — The newest Asian-style food truck in Hood River began serving tasty ramen and delicious sandwiches on Sept. 16. The Bestie Bowls food truck was opened by best friends Erin Moore and Don Loop. The two named the food truck after their friendship.

“We’re besties,” said Loop.

HR_BestieBowls05.jpg

At left, Erin Moore serves a customer during a lunch rush on Sept. 29. On the right, Don Pool gets started cooking another meal for the next hungry customer.
HR_BestieBowls03.jpg

A sushi bowl is just one of the few creations that co-owners Erin Moore and Don Loop are offering at the newest food truck in Hood River. Bestie Bowls is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
HR_BestieBowls07.jpg

A Vietnamese style Bahn Mi sandwich sits ready to be served. Fried pork belly sits on top of marinated carrots, cucumbers and a spicy mayo sauce. 
HR_BestieBowls12.jpg

One of the newest food trucks in Hood River, Bestie Bowls has a new location at the intersection of Brookside Drive and 12th Street on the Heights.