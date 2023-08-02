Wilderton

Wilderton Co-founders Brad Whiting and Seth O’Malley at their location down on the Hood River Waterfront, open every day from noon to 6 p.m. At bottom right, their operation is the first nonalcoholic distillery in the U.S. 

 Noah Noteboom photo

HOOD RIVER — As you walk into the Wilderton distillery, you are greeted by the tangy scent of fruity botanicals and the warm spirits of the employees. Co-founder Brad Whiting and Founding Distiller Seth O’Malley chose Hood River to open the first nonalcoholic distillery in America. On July 1, they opened their doors and made history.

Whiting grew up in Boston but chose a nomadic approach to life, moving every six months for a few years before finding a home in Hood River. A water sports enthusiast, he settled in the Gorge and eventually went back to business school at Portland State University for his master’s degree.

Herbs, leaves, roots and different ingredients line the shelves of the Wilderton distillery. The Food and Drug Administration allows roughly 300 different botanicals to be used in food and beverage creation. Seth O’Malley has every single one of them at his home.
