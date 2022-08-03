Flow Yoga 2022

 Flow Yoga teachers pose together. In the back row, left to right, are Nikol Clark, Karb Bullard, Katie Middel, Susan Sorensen, Stephanie Adams Ruff and Leah Marshall. In the front row are Natalya Imboden, Lia Davidson and Jacob Fishman. 

 Contributed photo

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, gyms and fitness centers were some of those hit hardest by the closures, with stricter regulations than many other types of businesses. For some of these facilities, these closures ended up becoming permanent, as they were unable to recover.

Hood River’s Flow Yoga could’ve been one of those businesses that didn’t recover. According to owner Stephanie Adams Ruff, it almost was.

Emma Johnson, Emma Brown, Dolly Brandt, Mike Ruff and Stephanie Adams Ruff practice the yoga warrior pose. 