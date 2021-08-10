This week, Indivisible Columbia Gorge (ICG, of Hood River) and Protect Oregon’s Progress (POP, of The Dalles) hosted Democracy Can’t Wait rallies to send a message to Congress that they must deliver for the American people and pass the For the People Act before it’s too late, said a press release. Groups of activists held signs and banners on Gorge-area freeway overpasses urging senators to step up, do their job, and pass the For the People Act.
By Aug. 16, the U.S. Census Bureau must release final census data, allowing states to begin drawing new maps for state and federal districts. If passed before the deadline, the For the People Act will ensure fair districting, ban partisan gerrymandering, and ensure our communities can thrive for the next 10 years and beyond, said a press release.
“If we want a functioning democracy in the U.S., it is urgent for Congress to take action and ensure fair representation in government,” said the Steering Committee of ICG.
This event was hosted by ICG and POP in partnership the Declaration for American Democracy and Public Citizen, as part of a nationwide Democracy Can’t Wait Day of Action calling on the Senate and President Biden to realize the promise of democracy by enacting the For the People Act before it’s too late.
