Nobody knows the city of Goldendale quite like Larry Bellamy. He was hired as clerk-treasurer back on Aug. 2, 1995, and in January became Goldendale’s first city administrator. Now he’s retiring on July 29, just a few days short of 27 years on the job.

In fact, he’s been in that position so long that most people don’t recall that he also worked for the city from 1980-1985 as a deputy clerk-treasurer.