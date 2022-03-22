THE DALLES — Greater Oregon Behavioral Health, Inc. (GOBHI) Older Adult Behavioral Health Specialists and the Mid-Columbia Senior Center are launching a new program to help older adults in The Dalles area learn new skills, save money, get in shape, and make new friends.
In partnership with Senior Planet, a national nonprofit which harnesses technology to change the way older Americans age, GOBHI’s Older Adult Behavioral Health Initiative team will be offering classes and workshops at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center about technology, health and wellness, and socialization.
During COVID-19, older adults across the country have been utilizing technology more than ever before. Through partnering with Senior Planet’s licensing program, GOBHI will begin to offer Senior Planet’s proprietary curriculum this Spring. To learn more or register for upcoming classes, call the Mid-Columbia Senior Center at 541- 296-4788.
Senior Planet, powered by OATS (Older Adults Technology Services), is a community of people 60 and older who are aging with attitude. Senior Planet’s free programs online and across the country help older adults build technology skills to improve their health, make new friendships, save money,advocate in their communities, and thrive in the digital world.
Sign up at 541-296-4788 or email Britta Willson at bwillson@gobhi.org.
Learn more at www.seniorplanet.org.
