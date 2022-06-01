Proms, proms, proms. What a busy time of year for our Glenwood high school students. Last Saturday, our cowgirl athletes, Joslyn Arnold and Peyton Sanchey, along with their friend Gavin Bensel, attended the Cowboy Prom at their high school rodeo in Ellensburg. This great tradition allows the rodeo athletes to be able to have a prom while they’re away from home competing in their spring rodeo season. The cowgirls looked stunning and, by all accounts, had a wonderful time.
Those cowgirls have really been competing well and deserved to have this fun night. On the weekend of May 13-15, Peyton won first place in the poles in Coulee City. Last weekend, in Ellensburg, she placed sixth in poles on Saturday and seventh on Sunday. This Glenwood freshman is now heading on to State finals in Okanogan the weekend of the 27-29th. We wish Peyton and Joslyn best of luck in their high school rodeo finals and best of luck to Blaine Arnold and Emma Sanchey in their junior high school rodeo finals.
Here at home, our Glenwood kids attended their high school prom at The Underground in Hood River on the same night as the Cowboy Prom in Ellensburg. The theme for the high school prom was “An Evening on the Red Carpet” and the photos I saw of our Glenwood beauties proved they were definitely red carpet-ready. After a couple rough years of making accommodations for COVID protocols, the kids deserved a really special night and it sounds like that’s just what they had.
Glenwood school is in the home stretch now and there is so much going on. Besides all the mandatory state testing for students in math and literacy, there are many other events and activities going on. A few Glenwood high school students joined members of the Glenwood Women’s Club to place flags on graves of Glenwood veterans at the Mt. Adams Cemetery on Thursday, May 26 for Memorial Day weekend. Their help was greatly appreciated and we hope they took time to think of the sacrifices those men and women made for their country.
Another fun event coming up is the return of pet day on June 1. That always generates a lot of excitement on the school grounds. I recall one pet day several years ago when a student brought her pet turkey. This year I know a certain little cowgirl who is hoping to bring her horse. Pet Day begins at 2 p.m.
The next day, June 2, the school will hold a special event, Native Arts Day. There will be some very talented Native artists helping put on this special day.
Glenwood school’s eighth grade promotion will take place on Friday, June 3 in the school multi-purpose room. Those moving on to high school are Paige Bartek, Tiana Jackson, and Emma Patterson. The following day, June 4, our one very special senior, James Griffin, will be honored at his high school graduation in the school gym. James will soon be reporting for basic training in the U.S. Army. Congratulations to all these students.
The Glenwood student body is preparing for a community-wide clean-up day on June 6. If you see students and staff out along our highways and roads that day, stop and let them know how much you appreciate what they do. Finally, June 7 is the last day of school. The kindergarten through seventh grade awards assembly will begin at 9 a.m. and school will be dismissed at 11 a.m.
Glenwood kids will be having swimming lessons at the Hood River pool for two weeks in June, from the 14-17 and the 21-24. If you have not yet signed up and turned in a permission slip for you child/children, you can contact Mrs. Troh in the school office to do so.
Jennifer Hallenbeck says, “Monumental Vacation Bible School will be June 27 through July 1. Get ready for a howlin’ good time as we experience surprising bible adventures, amazing experiments, super-fun snacks, creative games, and incredible music! All kids entering kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to join us for the best free week of summer! Registration forms are available at the church and the post office.”
Here’s a little more rodeo news. Glenwood Ketchum Kalf Rodeo has a new announcer this year, Scott Burks. Scott has been involved in rodeo since he was young, competing in kids’ bull riding. As a teenager, he worked as a rodeo clown and bullfighter, which paid his way through college. As he got older, he felt the need to transition to something not as strenuous, so became a rodeo announcer. We are excited to welcome Scott to our rodeo this year.
And here’s another reminder, in addition to the Saturday and Sunday beer gardens, the rodeo beer garden will also be open on Friday evening. Former Glenwood resident Ray Lemley, who is known to many in the Gorge area, will play music both Friday and Sunday. Countryside Ride will provide the music for Saturday’s beer garden It’s going to be a fun-filled, exciting rodeo this year, so bring Dad and come on out to Glenwood on Father’s Day weekend.
