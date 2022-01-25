Columbia Gorge Toyota and Columbia Gorge Honda, The Dalles, runs an annual toy drive for kids in need. In November, owner Rachel Carter reached out to Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) for a list of ages of children in care, as well as their likes, to make sure kids in care had their needs met.
Carter worked with her sales associates to get the word out about the need for the children. By Dec. 17, Carter called the ODHS office and said she had some items for the children in care. ODHS staff showed up to pick up the gifts that had been collected — and the results were overwhelming. While the items were being loaded, Carter asked if there were enough donated to meet the needs of the children in care. Though there were not enough to cover every child in care for that area, ODHS was very appreciative of the items donated.
After hearing that it may not be enough to cover all the kids in care, Carter and her husband, Aaron Carter (the two own the dealership) donated another $1,000 to the ODHS child welfare fund to purchase presents for children who would not receive anything for the holiday season.
Many of the gifts donated by the dealership were purchased by its employees.
“ODHS child welfare truly appreciates the efforts made by Columbia Gorge Toyota and Honda and their active efforts in the community to spread holiday cheer to the children in care,” said Marvin Hamilton, recruitment and retention champion for ODHS districts 9 and 12 foster care programs.”
Hamilton said that The Dalles, Hood River and associated counties are at an all-time low for family and resource/foster homes. “Suppose a child comes into care and has no local homes (family or resource/foster homes) — in that case, ODHS/child welfare looks to neighboring counties for the nearest opening for the child or children,” he said. “There are 76 children in care and only 48 resource families to care for the children. Now is the time to be an active part of your community and prevent a child from going to another town, county, or school.”
The resource/foster parent program has undergone many changes to teach, support, and retain resource families, he said. There is an online training program and paid evidence-based training called “KEEP,” training for families who have been certified. KEEP training has many curriculums to help resource parents who have children of different behaviors in their home. In addition, there are monthly networking groups with training that can be attended online.
“There are community partners, such as Columbia Gorge Toyota and Honda, who have been stepping up to support our resource parents and children in care,” said Hamilton. “We genuinely appreciate them. I am genuinely amazed at what The Dalles and Hood River community partners do to help families and children. If you have ever thought about being a resource parent or supporting a resource parent provider, I ask you to please call 1800-331-0503 or go to www.fosteroradopt.com for more information on what it takes to be a resource parent.”
